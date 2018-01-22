

CTV Windsor





Lakeshore's mayor is contemplating his future in municipal politics.

While Tom Bain says he won't run again as Essex County warden, Bain says he is confident he'll throw his hat into the ring to run as Mayor of Lakeshore again.

Bain says he's pleased with the accomplishments as warden, such as achieving a debt-free status for the county. But the longtime politician says he finds the job time consuming.

Bain has been sitting in the warden’s chair since 2011. He has also been an elected politician for 40 years.

Bain adds there are projects in Lakeshore he wants to follow through-on next term.