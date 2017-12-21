

Windsor police have located and arrested a man wanted related to a Remembrance Day assault.

Patrol officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue for a report of an assault that had just occurred on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 9:15 p.m.

Officers arrested a man and issued a warrant for a second male for aggravated assault and robbery.

On Dec. 19, at 1 p.m., members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located the suspect at a residence in the 2000 block of College Avenue.

He was placed under arrest without incident.

Michael Jackson, 35, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.