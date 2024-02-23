Attempted murder charge laid after stabbing in Leamington

A 17-year-old male from Peel Region is facing an attempted murder charge after a person was stabbed in Leamington, Ont. earlier this week and suffered serious injuries.

According to Essex County OPP, on Feb. 20 at approximately 6:40 p.m., OPP officers responded to an assault call at an address on Russell Street, located in the Municipality of Leamington.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with what appeared to be stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

An individual was located a short time later, and was arrested without incident.

As a result, a 17-year-old male of Peel Region, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:

Attempt to commit murder

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin)

The accused was held in custody to appear at a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.