    • Attempted murder charge laid after stabbing in Leamington

    OPP crest on an officer's sleeve. (File photo) OPP crest on an officer's sleeve. (File photo)
    A 17-year-old male from Peel Region is facing an attempted murder charge after a person was stabbed in Leamington, Ont. earlier this week and suffered serious injuries.

    According to Essex County OPP, on Feb. 20 at approximately 6:40 p.m., OPP officers responded to an assault call at an address on Russell Street, located in the Municipality of Leamington.

    Upon arrival, officers located a male with what appeared to be stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

    An individual was located a short time later, and was arrested without incident.

    As a result, a 17-year-old male of Peel Region, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:

    • Attempt to commit murder
    • Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin)

    The accused was held in custody to appear at a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor.

    The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation. 

