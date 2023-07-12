Assault with machete on Langlois leads to search for suspect: WPS

Windsor police say they have launched an investigation after three people were slashed with a machete in an incident overnight.

Officers responded to Langlois and Wyandotte Street East at 3:04 a.m. on Wednesday a report about an assault with a weapon.

At the scene, officers say they found three victims with injuries to their arms consistent with slash wounds.

Police say the three victims, two women and one man, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were allegedly sitting on a public bench when a white van drove up and stopped near them. Police say a masked suspect then exited the van and attacked the victims with a machete. The suspect then returned to the van, which was occupied by two other individuals, and fled the scene.

Police say the investigation by the Major Crimes Unit is still in its early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has a dashcam or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

