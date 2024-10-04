Windsor fire names new fire chief

Windsor fire has named its new fire chief, effective on Jan. 1, 2025.

Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Waffle will take the position, after a 27-year career with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services (WFRS). He has been the deputy fire chief of operations and training for six years.

“On behalf of City Council, I congratulate Deputy Fire Chief Waffle on his selection as Windsor’s next Fire Chief,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“He has demonstrated his commitment to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and to the community he serves every day since he joined the service nearly three decades ago. We have full confidence in his ability to lead the WFRS team and look forward to working with Jamie as he moves into this vital role in the organization at the start of next year.”

During Waffle’s time with Windsor fire, he has covered various positions, including firefighter, training officer, acting captain, chief training officer, acting district chief and acting assistant chief. He took on the role of Deputy Fire Chief in 2018.

“Jamie brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach that will serve us well as we look forward to the future for Windsor and Fire Rescue Services,” said Joe Mancina, the city’s chief administrative officer.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority and with his leadership, we aim to continue providing top-tier emergency response, innovation and community engagement.”

Mancina also thanked Chief Stephen Laforet for his years of service with WFRS.