Windsor fire names new fire chief
Windsor fire has named its new fire chief, effective on Jan. 1, 2025.
Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Waffle will take the position, after a 27-year career with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services (WFRS). He has been the deputy fire chief of operations and training for six years.
“On behalf of City Council, I congratulate Deputy Fire Chief Waffle on his selection as Windsor’s next Fire Chief,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.
“He has demonstrated his commitment to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and to the community he serves every day since he joined the service nearly three decades ago. We have full confidence in his ability to lead the WFRS team and look forward to working with Jamie as he moves into this vital role in the organization at the start of next year.”
During Waffle’s time with Windsor fire, he has covered various positions, including firefighter, training officer, acting captain, chief training officer, acting district chief and acting assistant chief. He took on the role of Deputy Fire Chief in 2018.
“Jamie brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach that will serve us well as we look forward to the future for Windsor and Fire Rescue Services,” said Joe Mancina, the city’s chief administrative officer.
“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority and with his leadership, we aim to continue providing top-tier emergency response, innovation and community engagement.”
Mancina also thanked Chief Stephen Laforet for his years of service with WFRS.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
NDP house leader laments 'agents of chaos' in precarious Parliament
NDP House leader Peter Julian says there's more his party wants to do in Parliament before the next election, but if the current dysfunction continues it will become a factor in how they vote on a confidence measure.
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data-breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Scientists looked at images from space to see how fast Antarctica is turning green. Here's what they found
Parts of icy Antarctica are turning green with plant life at an alarming rate as the region is gripped by extreme heat events, according to new research, sparking concerns about the changing landscape on this vast continent.
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
A Canadian man who is trapped in Lebanon with his family says they are anxiously waiting for seats on a flight out of the country, as a barrage of Israeli airstrikes continues.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS
Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home early Friday morning.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter to be sent to mental health hospital
Melissa Duff-Shore, a Cambridge, Ont. woman who killed her daughter in 2020, has been ordered to a forensic hospital in St. Thomas.
-
How bat health could be linked to human health
The recent rabies-related death in Ontario has raised concerns about human exposure, but an assistant professor at the University of Guelph says we can learn a lot from the health of bat populations.
London
-
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
-
Truck wedged beneath CN train bridge shutters road south of Komoka
Middlesex OPP have shuttered a road between Mount Brydges and Komoka today - Amiens Road is currently closed between Glendon Drive and Oriole Drive.
-
'Not a random incident': Police respond to stabbing at A.B. Lucas
According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Tennent Avenue for a, "report of a possible stabbing" around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Barrie
-
'No motive, no proof:' Defence argues Barrie man couldn't have killed Katherine Janeiro
Defence lawyer Mary Cremer sought to persuade the jury during closing submissions on Friday that it would have been impossible for her client to have murdered Katherine Janeiro in 1994.
-
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
-
MP calls for tougher bail rules after repeat offender allegedly stabs Barrie officer
A local MP voiced concerns about repeat offenders in the House of Commons on Thursday, pointing to a recent incident in Barrie that resulted in a police officer suffering serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
-
Sudbury suspect assaults police one day after being freed on bail
Two police officers in Greater Sudbury required medical attention for injuries they received arresting a man for the second time in just two days.
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two teens charged with setting July fire in northwestern Ont. that did $500K in damage
Two teens, ages 14 and 19, have been charged with arson in connection with a July 14 fire in Cat Lake First Nation that destroyed $500,000 in construction materials.
-
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
-
Proof that cleared police of Thunder Bay man's throat injury comes out in the end
A suspect who accused Thunder Bay police of being responsible for his throat injury actually hurt himself when he swallowed a large amount of drugs.
Ottawa
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
Here's how much gas prices in Ottawa are set to go up Saturday
Gas prices in Ottawa are set to rise this weekend after a slight uptick overnight.
-
A new distillery opens in eastern Ontario, and this is what they make
Raise your glass and make a toast to a new Distillery in eastern Ontario. Artist in Residence (AIR) Distillerie has launched in Hawkesbury. This is the second location for the company, who has an existing operation in Gatineau.
Toronto
-
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
-
Suspect in shooting of Toronto cop was out on bail
A 21-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Toronto police officer this week was out on bail at the time of the alleged offence, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
-
Burlington Ont., man charged with child luring
Police say they have arrested a man in Burlington, Ont., in connection with child luring charges.
Montreal
-
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
-
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
-
Toronto Raptors shoot hoops with students in Kahnawake
The Toronto Raptors were in Montreal for a preseason game at the Bell Centre but made time to shoot hoops with the students at Kateri School in Kahnawake.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba doctors getting sick of sick notes: report
A new report from Doctors Manitoba is calling for major changes to the way sick notes are issued in Manitoba, saying they are a waste of time for doctors and employers.
-
Manitoba man accused of impersonating RCMP officer, making traffic stops
Manitoba RCMP arrested a man after he allegedly pulled over two women on the highway pretending to be an RCMP officer.
-
Province warns of high winds coming this weekend
The province has issued a high wind warning for parts of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.
Edmonton
-
AHS apologizes for delays in care resulting from improperly processed referrals
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it is taking immediate action to expedite care for patients who had referrals to community health-care providers delayed.
-
Man dies after becoming trapped in trench in Parkland County
A man is dead after he became trapped in a trench on Friday morning.
-
4 hospitalized after serious crash northeast of Edmonton
Four people were injured after a serious two-vehicle crash north of St. Paul, Alta. on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Uninspected meat prompts closures of 3 Calgary businesses
Three Calgary businesses have been ordered to shut down after inspectors discovered evidence of uninspected meat.
-
Why the Banff town sign may soon move
The Banff town sign, a popular spot for tourists, may soon have a new home.
-
Martha Hart speaks out against Netflix 'McMahon' docuseries, blames WWE for Calgary wrestler Owen Hart's death
Martha Hart, the widow of Calgary wrestler Owen Hart, is speaking out after the release of Netflix's 'Mr. McMahon' documentary series, which she says inaccurately portrays her husband's death as an accident.
Regina
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
-
Saskatchewan NDP proposes $58M in cuts as it lays out plan to pay for campaign promises
NDP Leader Carla Beck says she would cut $58 million in spending during her first year as premier should her party win the Saskatchewan election set for Oct. 28.
-
Sask. Party leader promises tax credit rise on first homes, permanent return of renovation credit
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says if re-elected, his government would introduce a Saskatchewan Home Renovation Tax Credit aimed at making renovations more affordable.
Vancouver
-
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
-
Fraudster stole $20K worth of gold jewelry from New Westminster senior, police say
A New Westminster senior is out $20,000 worth of gold jewelry after being approached by a scammer outside her home.
-
Early morning earthquakes rattle B.C.
Many British Columbians were shaken awake early Friday morning when an earthquake struck in the Strait of Georgia, about 18 kilometres southwest of Tsawwassen.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
-
Early morning earthquakes rattle B.C.
Many British Columbians were shaken awake early Friday morning when an earthquake struck in the Strait of Georgia, about 18 kilometres southwest of Tsawwassen.
-
Eby vows to increase B.C. tax on empty homes under NDP government
NDP Leader David Eby is vowing to raise British Columbia's speculation and vacancy tax on empty homes if re-elected premier this month.
Atlantic
-
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
-
'Pattern' of violence, threats against federal fisheries officers in Maritimes: DFO
The federal Fisheries Department says it is concerned about a "pattern" of violence and threats toward its enforcement officers after two tense incidents off southwestern Nova Scotia last month.
-
Affordable seniors’ apartments open in Cape Breton
Friday marked the grand opening of 22 new seniors' apartments built from the ground-up on Pitt Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.