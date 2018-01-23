

CTV Windsor





The Art Gallery of Windsor announced the launch of a First Nations, Métis, and Inuit art curriculum-linked program initiative serving Grades 4 to 8 students through the visual arts.

This program is a welcome addition to the gallery’s education offerings for schools in the Windsor-Essex region.

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky and OTF grant review team member Paresh Jariwala were on hand to congratulate the gallery staff Tuesday and hear more about the expansion of AGW education programming initiatives.

“The Art Gallery of Windsor has been introducing Windsor students to the visual arts for years, and for that we are very fortunate,” says Gretzky. “Now, with this wonderful new program, made possible through a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, our students will be exposed to arts from the perspective of the indigenous peoples of Canada,” she added. “This will bring an essential and much-needed dimension to their education.”

In addition to the launch of the program, the gallery is planning a re-installation of its Look Again! AGW collection installation, which will include recent acquisitions of Indigenous art to support the educational experience.

“This grant has allowed the AGW to develop a unique school program which we would otherwise be unable to undertake.,” said Dr. Catharine Mastin, Art Gallery executive director. “Working with the AGW art collection, students will experience the perspectives of some of Canada’s most important artists who speak from Indigenous viewpoints.

Anyone wishing to enquire about arranging a school tour or to tour the gallery can visit the website at: www.agw.ca/teachers.