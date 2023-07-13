Arrest warrant issued after apartment break-in

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for suspect following a break-in at an apartment building last month.

An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit has led to the identification of 27-year-old Justin Perkins as the suspect of a downtown break-in which occurred on June 26, 2023. Perkins entered an apartment unit through an unlocked patio door.

As a result of the investigation, Perkins is wanted for being Unlawfully in a Dwelling. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’6”, 150lbs, with short brown hair.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.