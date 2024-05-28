Arrest made in stabbing of teen boy

Windsor police have arrested a suspect in relation to a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

A 19 year old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.

According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call about a stabbing at a park in the 600-block of Bruce Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old boy with knife wounds to his body.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the incident started when a verbal argument happened between the victim and an unknown man.

Police said, the suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene in a white vehicle.