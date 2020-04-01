WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking the public’s help after a gun was fired during an alleged home invasion.

Officers were called out to a 2200 block of Chandler Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspects had already fled the residence but police were told two masked men forced their way into the residence and demanded money from the occupants at gunpoint.

The pair left with a quantity of money.

A surveillance camera caught the image of one of the suspects who is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, six-feet tall, a skinny build, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a black “Nike” swoosh on the front, black pants. White socks and black shoes.

The other suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, 6’3”, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark coloured pants and a dark baseball hat.

Police say the pair should not be approached and are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com .