WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two restaurants in the region have been added to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s possible COVID-19 exposure list.

The health unit reports a possible exposure at the Applebee’s at 2187 Huron Church Road in Windsor on Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tabouli by Eddy’s Restaurant at 1614 Lesperance Road in Tecumseh had a potential exposure on Nov. 17 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Nov. 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Nov. 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WECHU says the possible exposure is considered “low risk”, but as a precaution is asking anyone who visited the locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

CTV News has reached out to Applebee’s and Tabouli for comment.