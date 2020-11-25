WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,423 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,005 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

19 are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are in the agri-farm sector

2 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel related

1 case is a healthcare worker

14 are under investigation

There are 341 active cases. The health unit says 18 people are in the hospital and five are in the ICU.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says given the increase in new cases this week, the region could be headed into the ‘red’ tier of the province’s restriction framework. The government usually makes an announcement on regional status on Fridays.

“Based on the numbers I think it’s pretty evident that we are, but the qualitative data will also be taken into consideration,” says Ahmed.

The province looks at weekly case rates, per cent of positivity and other indicators.

Windsor is currently in the 'Orange-Restrict' level.

Outbreaks

WECHU has declared a new community outbreak at Victoria Manor. There is just one case reported.

The health unit has previously declared several other outbreaks, including a community outbreak at Riverplace Residence. WECHU says there are about 40 people in lodging home, with at least three positive cases.

There are also outbreaks in workplaces in the region -two at agricultural facilities in Leamington and a place of worship in Leamington.

There are two schools experiencing outbreaks. WECHU declared an outbreak at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School and Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor had an outbreak declared Tuesday. Both school communities have been dismissed and the schools are closed.

WECHU said Wednesday the cases at Begley have increased to 43 confirmed cases – 35 students and eight staff members.

There are five outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Riverside Place has 17 residents and two staff members who have tested positive.

Iller Lodge in Essex has 18 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has five residents and four staff members who have tested positive.

Berkshire Care Centre also has two staff cases.

Leamington Mennonite Home has one staff member case.

There have been 77 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-four deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.