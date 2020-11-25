WINDSOR, ONT. -- It’s beginning to look a lot like COVID-19 will change Christmas and winter holiday plans for many Windsor-Essex residents.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Wednesday he will be releasing holiday recommendations in early December.

“We’ll see what the situation is in Windsor-Essex,” said Ahmed. “It’s still at least two-three weeks before we get into the true holiday spirit and we would like to see what the numbers look like at that time and what are some of the key concern areas that we can identify and based on that we’ll be providing our recommendations.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he knows many residents are already looking ahead to the holidays and revealed initial COVID-19 guidelines.

“I know that families are starting to make their plans, so it’s important that our health officials provide advice,” said Fordat a news conference held at Queen’s Park with Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

The province is urging residents to celebrate the upcoming winter holidays only with the people they live with, regardless of the COVID-19 situation in their region.

““This year isn’t like any other. We are in the second wave of COVID-19 and we can’t take any chances,” said Ford.

Ford said those who live alone can join another household to celebrate, but everyone else should stick to their own household as well as following any public health guidelines for their area.

Windsor-Essex is currently in the ‘Orange-Restrict’ level of the province’s five-tier restriction framework, but Ahmed said Wednesday the region’s increase in new cases could mean a move to the more restricted red zone.

With files from The Canadian Press.