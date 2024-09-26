Apple Fest returns this weekend

The Town of Ruthven is the host site this weekend for a tradition spanning the last five decades.

Apple Fest is back and this Saturday and Sunday, thousands of people are expected to partake in the family-friendly event at Colasanti's in Kingsville.

Admission is by donation with all proceeds to benefit Community Living Essex, a charity-run organization helping those with disabilities live a fulfilling life.

"So, there's something for everyone. We'll have merchandise of course, apple fest merchandise that will be available there. And, of course an event like this can't be done without volunteers and we've had a history of wonderful, wonderful volunteers who have stepped forward," said Tony de Santis of Community Living Essex.