WINDSOR, ONT. -- A glass of lemonade is refreshing in any kind of weather, and the rain didn’t stop an annual event with a twist.

The W.E. Care For Kid’s Lemonade Brigade Duel Challenge.

“We’ve challenged the Maggio’s who are down the road,” says W.E. Care for Kids president Mike Brain.

Lakeshore residents flocked to both homes, to support the not for profit group.

“We sell lemonade and all the proceeds go to W.E. Care For Kids,” says board member, Andjela Maggio.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, kids have been setting up lemonade stands this summer, around Windsor-Essex.

“To date, right now we’re at about $5,000 dollars,” Brain tells CTV Windsor. “We hope to exceed $15,000 thousand today. We’d like to hit $20,000 if we can in one day.”

Money raised will go towards paediatric care at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Brain says it’s important to carry on the annual event.

“Obviously the hospital funds are getting depleted towards the COVID medical supplies, so come the end of the year there’s going to be a need for other equipment,” he says. “So our biggest goal is paediatric equipment.”

The Lemonade Brigade will wrap up in September.

“We Care For Kids will set you up with everything you need for your own lemonade stand,” says Maggio.

As for a neighbourhood duel annually? Brain is hoping more neighbourhoods will take part.