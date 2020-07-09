WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two seniors have opted to donate their COVID-19 stimulus payments to a local charity and are hoping to inspire those who can to follow suit.

When co-workers Ida Sproule and Brenda Hawtin received their COVID-19 senior’s stimulus payments this week, they wanted to make a difference in their community with the extra funds and donated their payments to W.E. Care for Kids — a cause close to their hearts.

“These two friends have been long-time supporters of the charity and know that COVID has led to many cancelled events and fundraising initiatives and wanted to do their part to help support a cause they believe in,” a news release from the organization stated.

In making their donation, Sproule and Hawtin challenged other local seniors if they are able, to do the same.

The two friends presented their donation to W.E. Care for Kids Wednesday, signifying the “Ida and Brenda’s Senior Giving Challenge” kick-off to inspire other seniors to support the organization.

W.E. Care for Kids works to enhance the health of children in Windsor-Essex through fundraising initiatives. The organization has raised more than $8.5 million in support of pediatric programs at local hospitals. The group has also raised funds for various other kids’ programs in the region.

Those interested in joining Sproule and Hawtin’s giving challenge can visit the W.E. Care for Kids website of contact Viki Grado at W.E. Care for Kids by email at viki.grado@wrh.on.ca.