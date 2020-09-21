WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 36-year-old LaSalle man is facing charges including threats to cause death and possession of a dangerous weapon after allegedly threatening a victim stuck in traffic.

Windsor police say they have identified the suspect in an incident that took place Wednesday, Sept. 2 around 3 p.m. when a victim was stopped in traffic on Huron Church Road. While stopped a man reportedly approached the vehicle with a baseball bat and threatened the driver.

The suspect then damaged the vehicle with the bat and was believed to have fled on foot, police said at the time.

No injuries had been reported in relation to the incident.

Police have since identified the suspect as Jonathan Benson, a 36-year-old man from LaSalle. He is facing charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, threats to cause death and mischief under $5,000 in relation to the incident.