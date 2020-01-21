WINDSOR -- An Amherstburg teacher’s love for instant tickets has paid off.

Shelley Lovell-Rees of Amherstburg is $100,000 richer after winning with Instant Wild Cards.

“I’ve been a fan of Instant tickets for the past 10 years,” said Lovell-Rees, a 52-year-old teacher, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

The married mother of two scratched her ticket at the store.

“I celebrated my win with the store owner,” she said. “And I took a selfie with the screen that said ‘Big Winner.’”

Shelley plans to share her windfall with her family.

“Now I can finally take care of my parents who have given me so much. This win isn’t just for me – it’s for my family,” she added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Simcoe Variety on Simcoe Street in Amherstburg.