Amherstburg hires new CAO after months-long process
The Town of Amherstburg has named a new Chief Administrative Officer.
Peter Simmons has been hired following a months-long process that began in November of
2021.
Simmons begins his new role transitioning with the town on Feb. 22, officially starting his duties with the CAO Appointment Bylaw to be passed at the next council meeting on Feb. 28.
“A seasoned CAO, Mr. Simmons brings to Amherstburg a background in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors having served at an executive level with several upper, lower and single tier municipalities, provincial crown agencies, and as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors with the Canadian Mental Health Association (Peel-Dufferin),” said a statement from the town.
He has a master of Business Administration from the University of Leicester, a Master of Public Administration from Syracuse University and is a certified municipal manager and human resources professional, a designation from the Ontario Municipal Management Institute.
“His leadership, style and range of experience will be a much needed and welcome addition to the Town. Council has agreed that Mr. Simmons has everything needed to lead Amherstburg into its next exciting chapter and made a unanimous decision to appoint him in this role," said Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.
During the recruitment process, Interim CAO Tony Haddad held the position.
“Tony’s presence and guidance over the past months has been invaluable. We knew we only had him for
a short period, and we are very grateful for his work, energy and presence,” said DiCarlo.
In August, DiCarlo told CTV News former CAO John Miceli, director of planning and development service Nicole Rubuli and Cheryl Horrobin, the director of corporate services were no longer serving in their roles.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Emergencies Act 'has been necessary' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Invoking the Emergencies Act has been necessary, but the situation that prompted it is "not something we ever want to see again," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following a weekend of police operations seeing the trucker convoy protests largely dissipate in Ottawa.
WATCH LIVE | MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.
Conservative senator MacDonald derides Ottawa residents in video
A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia was seen on a video deriding the response of people who live in Ottawa to recent protests, saying he’s sick of their entitlement and 'six-figure salaries and 20-hour work weeks.'
Downtown businesses should 'feel safe to reopen,' Ottawa police say
There are signs life is returning to normal in Ottawa's core today, with businesses cleared to reopen and O-Train service resuming through the downtown following the three-week 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
191 arrests later, Ottawa police remove remaining 'Freedom Convoy' vehicles
After more than three weeks of demonstrations, the only engines heard around Parliament on Sunday were those of tow trucks working to remove the last remaining "Freedom Convoy" vehicles from downtown Ottawa.
Putin mulls recognizing separatist eastern Ukrainian regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin convened top officials Monday to consider recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that the Kremlin could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently.
Canada advises against non-essential travel to Belarus due to Russia-Ukraine tensions
Canadians are now being warned not to travel to Belarus due to 'the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine,' according to a new travel advisory.
B.C. cancer survivor and fundraising icon Steve Fonyo dead at 56
Steve Fonyo, who survived boyhood cancer and became famous for fundraising efforts in the 1980s before falling from grace, has died.
Jamal Edwards, who nurtured U.K. musical talent, dead at 31
Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed U.K. rap and grime and helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31.
Kitchener
-
Man dies after shooting in Cambridge; suspect at large
A man has died after a shooting in Cambridge, as Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect they believe is armed and dangerous.
-
Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Southern Ontario through Tuesday
Many communities in Southern Ontario can expect some more significant weather in the very near future.
-
Things to do on Family Day in Waterloo Region
Family Day long weekend is finally upon us and there are plenty of fun events to enjoy.
London
-
Truck convoy a 'contributing factor' in fatal Chatham-Kent collision: OPP
OPP say a recent truck convoy protest played a role in a fatal collision in Chatham-Kent.
-
Special Weather Statement in effect for region ahead of 'significant rainfall'
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for southern Ontario as “significant rainfall is expected.”
-
Snowmobile operator in Oxford County airlifted with non-life threatening injuries after crash
One person had to be airlifted following a single snowmobile crash in Oxford County Sunday.
Barrie
-
What’s open and closed on Family Day
Monday is Family Day in Ontario and that means there are a number of closures on the provincial holiday.
-
Central Ontario expected to be hit with freezing rain
Periods of freezing rain are expected to move through parts of southern and central Ontario Monday and into Tuesday morning.
-
One dead and three seriously injured in Springwater crash
One person is dead, and three others suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Springwater Township.
Northern Ontario
-
B.C. cancer survivor and fundraising icon Steve Fonyo dead at 56
Steve Fonyo, who survived boyhood cancer and became famous for fundraising efforts in the 1980s before falling from grace, has died.
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | What's open and closed on Family Day in Ontario?
Family Day 2022 is on Monday and that means some businesses and services will be closed.
-
Downtown businesses should 'feel safe to reopen,' Ottawa police say
There are signs life is returning to normal in Ottawa's core today, with businesses cleared to reopen and O-Train service resuming through the downtown following the three-week 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
Ottawa
-
Downtown businesses should 'feel safe to reopen,' Ottawa police say
There are signs life is returning to normal in Ottawa's core today, with businesses cleared to reopen and O-Train service resuming through the downtown following the three-week 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Ottawa closer to the goal of returning to a 'state of normalcy,' police chief says
Several roads reopened to vehicle traffic for the first time in three weeks Sunday evening, as the police operation continued to remove the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration from downtown streets.
-
Conservative senator MacDonald derides Ottawa residents in video
A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia was seen on a video deriding the response of people who live in Ottawa to recent protests, saying he’s sick of their entitlement and 'six-figure salaries and 20-hour work weeks.'
Toronto
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | What's open and closed on Family Day in Ontario?
Family Day 2022 is on Monday and that means some businesses and services will be closed.
-
Ontario legislators set to return Tuesday for pre-election session
Pandemic recovery, housing and affordability will be top of mind for Ontario's party leaders as the legislature resumes sitting Tuesday for the last few weeks of the session ahead of a June election.
-
Homicide detectives called in after woman found dead in wooded area of Pickering
Homicide detectives have been called in after a female was found dead amid suspicious circumstances in Pickering.
Montreal
-
'I just want my mum back,' daughter of missing Montreal woman desperate for help
Kirandeep Chumber says she's desperate to be reunited with her mother, Neena Chumber Rani, who was reported missing last Thursday.
-
Almost a quarter of Montreal's snow removal completed as freezing rain threatens city
Montreal snow removal workers have scooped up about 23 per cent of the fluffy white stuff as freezing rain threatens to hit the city on Tuesday.
-
Quebec reports small increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, three new deaths
Quebec is reporting an increase of 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday as the province also added three new deaths in the last 24 hours.
Atlantic
-
Investigation into fatal house fire that killed woman, three children in N.S. continues, autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
-
Protest convoy rolling through southwestern N.S. on 3-day campaign
Close to 150 people gathered in a parking lot at the Greenwood Mall early Saturday morning for a protest convoy intended to pressure government to end mandatory pandemic health measures.
-
Anti-mandate protests return to N.B. legislature as province enters Level 1
Anti-mandate protestors met at various locations around New Brunswick Saturday to travel for a second weekend of demonstrations at the provincial legislature.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg experiencing one of its snowiest winters to date: Environment Canada
If Winnipeggers are feeling like this winter is far snowier than any in recent memory – they’re right.
-
What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day
Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, Feb. 21, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
-
Extended period of bitter cold coming to Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning that Manitobans are about to experience a multi-day episode of freezing cold temperatures.
Calgary
-
Early morning shooting in Forest Lawn sends 1 to hospital in serious condition
The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for two suspects following a shooting in a southeast neighbourhood that sent a man to hospital.
-
Man shot by Calgary police suffered from mental health issues, friends say
A man, who was shot to death by a Calgary police officer on Saturday, was not an aggressive person and was struggling with mental issues, his loved ones say.
-
Police warn delivery drivers to stay alert following recent string of Amazon van robberies
With Amazon deliveries becoming commonplace during the pandemic, a recent string of delivery van robberies across the city is pointing to another dangerous trend.
Edmonton
-
How to spend Family Day long weekend in Edmonton
Here's how you can spend Family Day weekend in Edmonton.
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | MPs to vote tonight on decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.
Vancouver
-
2 women identified as double homicide victims in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood
Police in Vancouver have confirmed that an incident investigated in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood Sunday was a double homicide.
-
B.C. cancer survivor and fundraising icon Steve Fonyo dead at 56
Steve Fonyo, who survived boyhood cancer and became famous for fundraising efforts in the 1980s before falling from grace, has died.
-
Ontario police watchdog investigating use of horses, non-lethal rounds at Ottawa protest clearing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two incidents involving police during the operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that had occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.