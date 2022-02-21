Amherstburg hires new CAO after months-long process

The Town of Amherstburg has named a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Peter Simmons has been hired following a months-long process that began in November of

2021.

Simmons begins his new role transitioning with the town on Feb. 22, officially starting his duties with the CAO Appointment Bylaw to be passed at the next council meeting on Feb. 28.

“A seasoned CAO, Mr. Simmons brings to Amherstburg a background in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors having served at an executive level with several upper, lower and single tier municipalities, provincial crown agencies, and as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors with the Canadian Mental Health Association (Peel-Dufferin),” said a statement from the town.

He has a master of Business Administration from the University of Leicester, a Master of Public Administration from Syracuse University and is a certified municipal manager and human resources professional, a designation from the Ontario Municipal Management Institute.

“His leadership, style and range of experience will be a much needed and welcome addition to the Town. Council has agreed that Mr. Simmons has everything needed to lead Amherstburg into its next exciting chapter and made a unanimous decision to appoint him in this role," said Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

During the recruitment process, Interim CAO Tony Haddad held the position.

“Tony’s presence and guidance over the past months has been invaluable. We knew we only had him for

a short period, and we are very grateful for his work, energy and presence,” said DiCarlo.

In August, DiCarlo told CTV News former CAO John Miceli, director of planning and development service Nicole Rubuli and Cheryl Horrobin, the director of corporate services were no longer serving in their roles.