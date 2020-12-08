WINDSOR, ONT. -- Christmas festivities are in full swing — virtually — at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum for a live concert Wednesday.

The “Christmas at the Museum with Joyful Sounds of the Season” event is free, however, donations to the museum are welcome.

The concert will be hosted by director Dr. Brenda McCurdy and will feature the “New Life Fellowship Praise Team” ad other performers.

Museum curator Mary-Katherine Whelan is hopeful that the community will take in the holiday musical program.

“It's going to be a mix of traditional and modern Christmas songs,” Whelan said. “The theme of this year's concert is basically joyful - joyful sounds of the season. So we're just wanting to have really joyful music - things that we can celebrate because we can't celebrate in person this year so the idea is that we can celebrate through song and music."

The live feed can be viewed on the museum’s Facebook page and via YouTube Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.