WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Freedom Museum held an open house Sunday, to celebrate its 45th anniversary.

The day featured music, refreshments and a special contest.

An auction was also held online, where the money raised will go towards day to day maintenance at the museum.

"I hope that they take a little bit of education with them and the importance of our museum," says Barbara Porter, vice-president of the museum.

"It needs to be here and it needs to be here for the next 45 years."

The curated archive preserves and shares Amherstburg’s stories of the Underground Railroad and sits on a site where many Blacks escaped enslavement in the United States.