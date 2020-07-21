WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Amherstburg Freedom Museum will reopen their doors, next week.

Beginning on July 28th, the museum will only allow ten people in the building at a time, and by appointment only.

Masks are mandatory.

“There are a number of protocols we’ve put in place for visiting the museum,” says curator Mary-Katherine Whelan.

The tours will be approximately 50 minutes. Staff will clean in between the allotted time slots, before the next group of visitors enter.

The museum will also celebrate the 186th anniversary of Emancipation, Saturday, August 1st.

“We’ll have exhibits materials, as well as information and celebrations on our social media pages,” says Whelan.

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, Whelan says it’s critical to education the public on African history in Canada.

“It’s important, but it’s important every day to recognize and celebrate that.”

A fact recognized by the Windsor Public Library, which is also rolling out an anti-racism action plan.

“We feel that we’ve been a leader in this already but we can always be better,” says Rino Bortolin, chair of the Windsor Public Library board.

The library is loading up on resources that will offer insights into racism, including backgrounds and authors of people of colour and indigenous people.

A letter will also go out to city council, encouraging them to create a diversification policy for public boards and committees.

“We are going to go out and promote that people can apply for the Windsor Public Library board and encourage people of all ethnicities and races to apply,” Bortolin tells CTV Windsor.

As part of the action plan, staff at the library will also be trained on racial sensitivity.