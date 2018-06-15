

Essex County OPP have charged two men after seizing drugs and a gun at a home in Lakeshore.

The OPP community street crime unit, assisted by the canine unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Girard Drive in Lakeshore on June 11.

Police say canine "Maximus" assisted with the search and was instrumental in the location and seizure of an illegal firearm, ammunition and illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

Chirko Tasevski, 63, of Lakeshore, was held in custody charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x 3

Possession of a Schedule 2 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 x 2

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Probation Order x 12

Failure to Comply with Recognizance x 10

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 3

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 2

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Jordan Tasevski, 88, of Lakeshore, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Windsor, Ontario court on July 30, 2018 charged with the following offences:

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 3

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule 2 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition x 2

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.