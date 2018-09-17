

CTV Windsor





The CAO of Amherstburg has filed a libel and defamation lawsuit against one of the candidates running for mayor.

John Miceli is suing Glenn Swinton for $90,000 for comments he posted on Facebook earlier this summer.

Swinton's post alleges Miceli was involved in a fraud when employed by the City of Windsor. It also claims Miceli directed Amherstburg council to contract out the town's police services to Windsor.

“I’m concerned because obviously the individual doesn’t understand municipal government and the governance component of it, so I’d be really concerned if I was a member of this community with an individual like that with the platform that he has,” says Miceli.

Miceli tells CTV News he asked Swinton to remove the comments, but he refused.

Miceli says he has no choice but to sue Swinton for damaging his reputation and challenging his integrity as a 27-year public servant.

“He’s purposefully created a toxic environment for myself and this community,” says Miceli. “He’s purposefully done that for political gain.”

Swinton could not be reached for comment, but told AM800 News he was planning to file a statement of defence on Monday.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.