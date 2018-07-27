

CTV Windsor





The filing deadline has now passed for candidates interested in running in October’s municipal election in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Nomination papers had to be filed by 2 p.m. Friday, but the official candidates' list will not be completed until Monday afternoon.

In Windsor, incumbent Drew Dilkens is running against four people for mayor. They are Matt Marchand, Frank Dyck, Tom Hensel and Ernie Lamont.

The city’s Manager of Elections and Records Chuck Scarpelli says unofficially 94 candidates are running in the municipal election.

In LaSalle, current mayor Ken Antaya will not be running again. Former mayor Gary Baxter has let his name stand for the job and he will run against current deputy mayor Marc Bondy.

There is no race in Tecumseh. Mayor Gary McNamara will go unchallenged. He has had the title of mayor since 2003.

There is a four-way race for mayor of Essex to replace the outgoing Ron McDermott.

Running for the job are Rob Shepley, Larry Snively, Katie McGuire-Blais and Ron Rogers, who filed his papers right before Friday’s deadline.

Tom Bain may not be running to be the warden again, but he won't have to compete to keep his position as mayor of Lakeshore. There are no other candidates.

In Amherstburg, incumbent Aldo DiCarlo will face Glenn Swinton, who says he entered the race over the decision to outsource the town's police service.

Kingsville mayor Nelson Santos will once again run unopposed. He's held the top job since 2003.

In Leamington, deputy mayor Hilda MacDonald as well as Bruce Medcalf will be looking to unseat incumbent John Paterson.

There are six candidates for mayor in Chatham-Kent.

Harold Atkinson, Darrin Canniff, Robert Salvatore Powers, Alysson Storey and Allan Robert Traylor will be running against incumbent Randy Hope.