All aboard: summer boat rides return to Peche Island

Windsor residents and tourists can once again catch a boat ride to Peche Island.

The City of Windsor announced Monday the return of boat tours from Lakeview Park Marina to Peche Island.

The tours were paused due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements. In 2019, before the pandemic, about 1,300 people rode to and from the island.

“It's a lovely way to spend a summer day with family and friends. Bring a picnic lunch and experience a leisurely day exploring the historic island — its one of our loveliest regional treasures,” said Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac. Peche Island features about 100 acres of naturalized park with walking trails and remnants of Hiram Walker’s summer place on Oct. 2, 2020. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

Tours are scheduled to begin the week of July 18, 2022, with pre-registration (highly recommended) opening Wednesday, July 13.

Tours will be available every Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday (weather permitting) until early October.

Tours begin each day at 10 a.m. and the last ride to the island takes place at 2 p.m. A maximum of six riders can travel each voyage, with up to two trips crossing each hour.

Tours will leave the marina on the hour and return from Peche Island on the half-hour.

Cost for the round trip is $7.75 per person, with the exception of children under the age of three who may ride for free.

Anyone interested can reserve a spot by calling (519) 255-1161. Pets and larger personal items such as bikes are not permitted due to safety and capacity concerns.

Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to sign a waiver, review a safety video, and be fitted for a personal flotation device (PFD), which is required to wear on the boat.

“Peche Island is a jewel in the City of Windsor. Since we first launched the boat service in 2018, residents have been able to enjoy a quick and easy way to tour this incredible park each summer. Although the pandemic caused a short shutdown of this service, I’m glad we can now safely welcome back the community and offer a chance to explore this protected natural area,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

About Peche Island:

Peche Island is an 86-acre island purchased by Hiram Walker in 1883. Walker used the island as a summer home and his buildings included a stable, large home, greenhouse, and icehouse. The property was sold in 1907. The City of Windsor acquired the land from the province of Ontario in 1999.

Highlights: