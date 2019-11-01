WINDSOR -- An alert has been issued due to increase in opioid-related Emergency Department visits in Windsor-Essex over the past two days.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system has identified five opioid-related Emergency Department visits between Wednesday and Thursday.

Of the 11 cases admitted into the area emergency rooms for overdose/intoxication/substance (mis)use in the past two days, five were confirmed to be opioid-related.

Through the Essex-Windsor EMS’ Operational Stress Notification System, the health unit is aware of seven instances of Naloxone being administered by EMS in response to suspected opioid overdose in the past week.

Partners involved in the WECOSS including WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, and Erie Shores Healthcare continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about this reported increase.