

CTV Windsor





An alert has been issued over the high number of overdoses in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy reports there were 20 drug-related emergency department visits between July 17 and 21.

The substances involved are not confirmed, but officials say they are working with Windsor Regional Hospital to determine the drugs involved.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says an alert is triggered when the number of ER visits exceeds the running average over a specific period.

Public Health Ontario says 48 people in Windsor-Essex died from opioid related causes in 2018, the highest number ever recorded.

The data also shows The Erie St. Clair LHIN, which includes Windsor-Essex, has the highest rate of opioid prescriptions in all of Ontario.