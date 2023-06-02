Active tick surveillance begins in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit launched their active tick surveillance program in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit launched their active tick surveillance program in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver