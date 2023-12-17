WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Active police investigation in Walkerville

    Windsor police on scene of an active investigation in the 800 block of Monmouth Street in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police on scene of an active investigation in the 800 block of Monmouth Street in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police are on the scene of an active investigation in Walkerville.

    Police asked the public to avoid the 800 block of Monmouth Street Sunday afternoon.

    About four police cruisers were parked blocking Monmouth St. at Niagara Street around 1:30 p.m.

    Police did not state the nature of the investigation, but say there is no threat to public safety.

    People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.  

