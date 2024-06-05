WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Active investigation in Chatham parking lot

    Police tape cordons off a crime scene. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Police tape cordons off a crime scene. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Chatham-Kent police are asking the public to avoid a parking lot on Grand Avenue West due to an avtive investigation.

    Police want the public to avoid the taped off area at the Thames Lea Plaza parking lot.

    Officers were called to the scene Wednesday.

    Police say there is no threat to public safety.

