Above seasonal temps, sunshine in store for Windsor, Ont.

Plenty of sunshine and daytime temperatures nearly 10 degrees above normal are in store later this week in Windsor, making things feel more like early April than early February.

According to Environment Canada, it will be partly cloudy with sustained winds of up to 15 km/h in Windsor Saturday evening. The low will dip down to – 6 C in the evening, but will feel like – 10 with the wind chill.

On Sunday, skies will be mainly cloudy with sustained winds of up to 15 km/h. The high will reach 4 C, but will feel like – 7 C in the morning with the wind chill.

Looking ahead to the first day of the new workweek, Windsor will see a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 3 C, while clouds will roll into the city Monday evening, with a low of – 3 C.

The average daytime high for Windsor this time of year is – 0.7 C.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 6 C. Wind chill – 10 this evening.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 4 C. Wind chill – 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 8 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.