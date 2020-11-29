WINDSOR, ONT. -- High cases of COVID-19 and the fact that Windsor is moving into the red zone Monday hasn't discouraged protesters from gathering once again this weekend.

According to AM800's Gord Bacon, around 50 people came together at the Great Canadian Flag in downtown Windsor, Sunday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Similar events took place in Chatham and London with organizers now facing charges under the Ontario Reopening Act.