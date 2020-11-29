LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,596 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,130 people who have recovered and 79 deaths.

There are now seven workplace outbreaks in the region. The new outbreaks are at a finance and insurance workplace in Leamington and an agricultural facility in Leamington.

Aside from the two new outbreaks announced Friday, WECHU declared two workplace outbreaks at a healthcare and social assistance facility on Lakeshore and at a manufacturing company in Windsor on Thursday.

There are three other agricultural facilities in outbreak and a place of worship in Leamington.

The health unit has previously declared several other outbreaks, including community outbreaks at Riverplace Residence and Victoria Monor.

There are two schools experiencing outbreaks. WECHU declared outbreaks at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School and Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor. Both school communities have been dismissed and the schools are closed.

The health unit said Friday the cases at Begley have increased to 49 confirmed cases – 40 students and nine staff members.

There are three outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes.

Riverside Place has 17 residents and three staff members who have tested positive.

Iller Lodge in Essex has 18 residents and three staff members with the virus.

Leamington Mennonite Home has one staff member case.