MONTREAL – About 3,000 Canadian National (CN) employees are poised to go on strike on Nov. 19 at 12:01 a.m., according to the Teamsters Union Monday.

Members voted 99.2 per cent in favour of strike action last month.

The union said it will give at least 72 hours’ notice if the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) members decide to move forward with a strike.

TCRC President Lyndon Isaak insists he won’t publicly discuss the issues plaguing the union and management.

However, the union reports that the conciliation period ended last Friday and they have been in talks for six months.

Federal mediators have been involved in discussions for four months.

The next round of negotiations with CN and federal mediators is scheduled for Nov. 12. The previous collective agreement ended on July 23.