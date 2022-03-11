About 2cm of snow expected in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect about two centimetres of snow on Friday.
The forecast calls for periods of snow on Friday, ending late in the afternoon, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.
West wind becoming late this afternoon. High of 1C, but a wind chill of -6C in the morning.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Northwest wind gusting to 50km/h. Low -9C and a wind chill of -16C overnight.
- Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday. Northwest wind gusting to 60km/h. High -3C and a wind chill of -17C in the morning .
- Sunday.. have periods of snow with a high 4C.
- A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high of 11C.
- Tuesday.. a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.
- Wednesday.. a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 5.3C and the average low is -3.2C.
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
