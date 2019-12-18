WINDSOR -- Property taxes are slated to go up in Windsor next year, now that the city is unveiling its annual budget.

Windsor's 2020 budget calls for a 3.56 per cent increase, which would equate to an extra $100 for the average homeowner.

"There is some room to work in here, to manouever here, but it's a little tighter this year than it was last year from my analysis of the budget so far,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens. “But my goal is to get it down to a more reasonable level."

Dilkens says "reasonable" is in line with the rate of inflation, around two per cent.

That will be harder this year, because of a new asset management levy.

"Which is going to help bring our municipality up to a reasonable standard, talking about sustaining and investing in those assets and this is something that will be very noticeable to residents in the community with the amount of construction that will be happening," says Dilkens.

That plan, already backed by council, will levy an extra 1.2 per cent each year until 2025.

Other pressures include a 1.2 per cent recommended increase from agencies, boards and committees and the same for the city's departmental budget.

There is some good news for homeowners who are worried about this year's MPAC re-assessment.

Dilkens says change in home values will not significantly impact how much you pay in taxes.

“Whether the assessment of people's homes doubled in price, we would simply lower the rate to collect the tax we need."

This year's eight-year capital budget features $1.2 billion of spending, including repairs to several major roads, like Banwell, Dominion, EC Row and Lauzon Parkway.

It also includes money for a 7-year tree-trimming cycle, funding to fix the existing peace fountain, municipal pool rehab and much needed improvements to the intersection at County Road 42 and Lauzon.

“The number one intersection in the city where we have collisions and incidents is at Lauzon Parkway and 42. It's very awkward and unsafe in terms of use and we want to make it better."

The budget is available to the public, as of Dec. 20 and will be debated Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.