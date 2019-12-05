Taxes are going up next year for residents in Essex County.

County council has approved its 2020 budget, which calls for 0.9 per cent tax rate increase.

That will mean an additional $8.72 on a house assessed at $200.

Essex County's total budget is more than $109 million, which includes enhancement to infrastructure services for road construction projects and gives more money to Essex-Windsor ems to help with call volumes

Director of financial services Sandra Zwiers says there are no cuts to service in the 2020 budget.

“What people see on the ground literally is our infrastructure and roadway work a lot of people drive the county roads and see the state of them and this budget furthers that,” says Zwiers.

This year council will also be putting $5.25 million into reserves, to help pay for the new mega hospital.