'A century of Canadian aviation excellence': 2024 dates announced for Wings Over Water Airshow

Celebrating a century of the Royal Canadian Air Force, (RCAF), the Wings Over Water Airshow will take to the skies over Leamington, Ont. this September – and you’re invited.

According to a news release, Wings Over Water (WOW) recently announced its 2024 airshow dates and tickets are now on sale.

The event will run from Sept. 27 to 29, 2024 at Seacliff Beach in Leamington.

The headline performer of this year's show will be the RCAF's CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team.

This year’s show will celebrate the RCAF Centennial Anniversary and will showcase the aerial acrobatics of the RCAF and its allies.

"We're fired up to introduce WOW to the Leamington and southwestern Ontario community. We’re celebrating the Royal Canadian Air Force's centennial year this fall. This is a big deal for Leamington and Essex County at large," said Brad Krewench, CEO for Wings Over Water Airshows.

For updates and information on the performers, program schedule, and ticket sales, you can visit the Wings Over Water website.