$75K in estimated damages following Giles Boulevard blaze

Windsor fire officials say there were no injuries following an upgraded working fire on Giles Boulevard Monday.

According to a post on social media at 11:57 p.m. on Monday, the fire is in the 1100 block of Giles Boulevard East.

Upgraded working fire in the 1100 Block of Giles E. Stay clear of the area. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) January 9, 2023

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze was electrical. The damage is estimated at $75,000.