$75K in estimated damages following Giles Boulevard blaze

Crews responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Giles Boulevard East in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Crews responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Giles Boulevard East in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver