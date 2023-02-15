$6-million investment at Magna International will create 110 Windsor jobs

The Ontario government has secured a $471 million investment by Magna International, with $6-million going to expanding production in Windsor.

The province said the money will go towards manufacturing powered aluminum pickup bed covers, creating approximately 110 jobs.

The investment is expected to strengthen Ontario’s end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain while adding more than 1,000 new good-paying jobs for workers across the province.

“This investment represents another tremendous show of confidence in the growing strength and resilience of our province’s auto sector,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Together, with our industry partners, we’re putting Ontario back on the map as we build up Ontario’s electric vehicle supply chain from mining to manufacturing. The cars of the future and the batteries that power them will be built right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers.”

Magna’s investment will support the opening of a new $265 million EV battery enclosure facility in Brampton later this year. Approximately 560 new jobs will be added in Brampton and to the surrounding region once the facility is at full production.

The company will also expand their existing automotive manufacturing facilities across the province. Up to 475 new jobs will be created across Magna’s five other facilities in Guelph, Windsor, Belleville, Newmarket and Penetanguishene.

These projects are supported by $23.6 million in funding from the province through Invest Ontario.

“Magna’s roots in Ontario run deep, and we are excited about opening a new facility dedicated to a strategic electrification product. The Brampton facility, coupled with investment and growth in five existing Ontario facilities, allows Magna to keep up with customer demands across several product areas,” said Eric Wilds, chief sales and marketing officer of Magna. “We are excited to bring new business, more investment and additional jobs to Ontario.”