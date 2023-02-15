$6-million investment at Magna International will create 110 Windsor jobs

Rendering of Magna Structures Heart Lake facility in Brampton, Ont. on Feb. 15, 2023. (Source: Magna) Rendering of Magna Structures Heart Lake facility in Brampton, Ont. on Feb. 15, 2023. (Source: Magna)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver