$5K in tools stolen after garage break-in, Chatham-Kent police say

A police officer in Chatham-Kent is seen waiting in a cruiser in this file photo.
Thousands of dollars worth of tools were allegedly stolen from a garage in Chatham, according to police.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service said the incident happened on Apr. 19 around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Forest Street in Chatham.

Officers had been called to the area in response to a break and enter.

It's believed "unknown suspect(s)" forced their way into a detached garage and stole $5,000 worth of tools, police said in a media release the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service or CrimeStoppers anonymously.

