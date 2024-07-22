WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police issue warrant repeat violent offender

    The Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jordan Hickmott. (Source: The Windsor Police Service/X) The Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jordan Hickmott. (Source: The Windsor Police Service/X)
    The Windsor Police Service has issued a warrant for a man wanted on numerous charges.

    The 21-year-old, Jordan Hickmott, is wanted for charges including probation violations, firearm possession, and uttering death threats.

    Police said on July 10, Hickmott was released from custody after being convicted of uttering threats to cause death.

    “Under the conditions of his probation order, he was not to have any contact with his victim or possess firearms or other prohibited weapons,” said the Windsor Police Service on X.

    “Within a few hours of being released, Hickmott reportedly attended the victim’s workplace and threatened them with a firearm.”

    No physical injuries were reported.

    A warrant for the man’s arrest was issued on July 18 on charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, uttering threats to cause death, and breach of probation.

    Anyone with information on Hickmott’s location is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

