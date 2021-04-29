Advertisement
44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 414 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,385 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,536 people who have recovered.
There are 19 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 819 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 13 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 2 community outbreak
- 1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 school is in outbreak.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 148,044 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 134,295 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 13,749 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 161,793 doses have been administered to WEC residents.
WECHU did not do a YouTube livestream update on Thursday.
