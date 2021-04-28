WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The death toll linked to the virus remains at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,341 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,475 people who have recovered.

“We are doing ok, I wouldn’t say that we are doing great,” said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “We are stabilizing the cases and showing a trend that maybe that it’s dropping down. We will be in a better spot with all of these restrictions in place.”

“Our understanding is when these restrictions will be lifted, we’ll go back to the provincial framework of reopening,” says Ahmed.

He says hopefully by then, the case rates and vaccination rates will be better and the region will be able to reopen in a better position than before the shutdown.

There are three weeks remaining in the provincial stay-at-home order, which is in place until at least May 19.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

2 case is outbreak related

18 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 453 active cases. There are 18 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

The health unit says 812 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified and 132 cases are still active.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

13 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

1 Long-Term Care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

1 schools is in outbreak.

VACCINATION COUNT:

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: