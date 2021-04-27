WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 has reached 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,292 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,426 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

25 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

16 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 452 active cases. There are 20 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

WECHU says 806 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases have been identified.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, all individuals who are 40 and over in 2021, living in Windsor-Essex postal codes N8H, N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C and N9Y, will be eligible to book an appointment at a mass immunization clinic.

