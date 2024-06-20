WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP launch 'death investigation' in Harrow

    Officers have taped off a residence on Erie Road in Harrow Township for a death investigation on June 20, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Officers have taped off a residence on Erie Road in Harrow Township for a death investigation on June 20, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Officers have taped off a residence on Erie Road, just south of Dunn Road, in Harrow Township.

    In a post on ‘X,’ authorities said, “There is believed to be no additional threat to public safety.”

    They warn area residents to expect a heightened police presence in the 1200-block of County Road 12, also known as Erie Road.

    This is a developing story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News