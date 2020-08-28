WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

WECHU reports Friday that all four new cases are close contacts of a confirmed case, including two who are healthcare workers.

The region has had a total of 2,493 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2357 people who have recovered.

Six people are in hospital with the virus and one patients is in the ICU.

There is one retirement home is in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 17 residents and four staff members who have tested positive.

Two workplaces are reporting outbreaks, including a manufacturing facility in Windsor and an agricultural facility in Leamington.

There have been 72 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Fifty are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

