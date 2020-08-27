WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

As of Thursday, the region has had a total of 2,489 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,335 people who have recovered.

WECHU says seven new cases are close contacts of other people who tested positive, two are in the agri-farm sector and three are still under investigation.

There are 82 active cases in the region. Five people are in hospital with the virus and two patients are in the ICU.

There is one retirement home is in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 17 residents and four staff members who have tested positive.

Three workplaces are reporting outbreaks, including a manufacturing facility in Windsor and two agricultural facilities in Leamington.

There have been 72 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Fifty are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

