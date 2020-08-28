WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of possible COVID-19 exposure at three establishments in Essex County.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the three establishments are Wineology in Kingsville, El Diablo in Kingsville and Muscedere Vineyards in Harrow.

“It is one of the community members who went to all of these locations and they’re positive and we believe that they were symptomatic when they visited these facilities,” says Ahmed.

He says the exposure risk was on Aug. 21.

