WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional deaths and 30 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday.

The WECHU reported 30 cases on Wednesday as well.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,505 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,825 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

7 cases are outbreak related

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 case is community acquired

6 case are still under investigation

WECHU says 279 cases are considered active. There are 39 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex, two are the B.1.1.7 variant first reported in the United Kingdom while the others are unknown.

There are 23 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including four people in the ICU.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 401 people.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, four community outbreaks including the Southwest Detention Centre, the Downtown Mission, the Salvation Army and Victoria Manor, and two in long-term care and retirement homes.